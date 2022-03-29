Las Cruces woman convicted of attempted murder sentenced after victim testifies

LAS CRUCES - A woman convicted of multiple charges including attempted murder was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday.

A jury convicted Danielle Kelso, 50, of attempted murder, false imprisonment, battery against a household member, and assault against a household member after a two-day trial in December 2021.

Police accused Kelso of shooting at her then-boyfriend's neighbor in the Quail Ridge Apartments on Roadrunner Parkway in July 2019 after accusing her boyfriend of having an affair. The then-boyfriend told police he wasn't having an affair and that the neighbor was uninvolved in a dispute he was having with Kelso.

Kelso had been confined to jail on a judge's order since she was arrested in 2019. Kelso's maintained her innocence throughout her nearly three years in jail. She reaffirmed that claim to a judge Tuesday as she pleaded for leniency.

"As I stand before you today, I would also like the chance to return to the community," Kelso said in a letter read by her lawyer, Jonathon Miller. "I know I will be able to succeed in becoming a productive member of the community once again."

Kelso went on to say that she would volunteer in the community to help the less fortunate if granted leniency.

"I have a good support system of family and friends that will help me," Kelso said.

Kelso was not the only person to testify Tuesday. Her then-boyfriend's neighbor — the woman Kelso was accused of trying to kill — told the judge about her mental health struggles since the shooting.

The neighbor said that she experiences severe post-traumatic stress disorder since Kelso shot at her. She said that she struggled to leave her apartment for weeks because she was afraid someone would shoot her.

"This is something that me and my family has had to live with every day since it is the single most terrifying moment of my life," she said.

Years later and living in a different state, the neighbor said that she still fears her own neighbors because of Kelso's actions in 2019. Loud noises and fireworks also cause the neighbor pain as they remind her of gunshots. The neighbor added that her family also struggles to move past the shooting.

"They were living seven hours away from me when this happened and now live in constant fear of receiving another traumatic phone call like they did that day," she said.

Lost wages, doctor appointments, and medication costs were some of the financial tolls Kelso's actions levied against the neighbor, she said.

"This has impacted me and my family for over two years and even after Danielle Kelso was sentenced, we will have to continue to live with that pain," the neighbor said. "She is an extreme danger to society, she fired a loaded weapon at a total stranger's face."

The neighbor called on the judge to sentence Kelso to the maximum possible sentence. 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea obliged, sentencing Kelso to 14 years in prison for the four charges.

