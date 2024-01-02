Las Cruces woman killed by car crossing Solano Drive

A pedestrian was killed while crossing Solano Drive over the weekend.

According to a Las Cruces Police Department Facebook post, 38-year-old April Hernandez of Las Cruces was struck by a 2018 Dodge Durango on the evening of Dec. 29.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 6 p.m., after reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on south Solano Drive near California Avenue. Hernandez died at the scene despite life saving measures that were attempted.

According to Las Cruces Police, witnesses reported Hernandez was crossing Solano east to west and was struck by the vehicle in the southbound lane. There was no marked crosswalk in the area and conditions were dark, according to the LCPD release.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released to the media, was cooperative and there were no anticipated charges from the incident.

