LA's famous cougar, P-22, captured in resident's backyard
Los Angeles' famous mountain lion, P-22, was neutralized in a residential neighborhood by wildlife officers on Dec. 12 after attacking a neighborhood dog.
P-22, the mountain lion at the center of a days-long search across Los Angeles, has been captured.
After at least two reports of attacks on leashed dogs, mountain lion P-22 has been captured for evaluation, officials said.
Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The cougar, dubbed P-22, wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study and is regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential areas near LA's Griffith Park, a wilderness and picnic area. P-22 was in stable condition after being hit with a tranquilizer dart in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near the park, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an announcement with the National Park Service.
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22. Nicole Comstock reports.
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.
