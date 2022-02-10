LA's Mask Mandates Could Be Gone By Easter If Declines Continue

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County could end its masking mandate by Easter, if current trends continue.

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below 2,600 Wednesday, and new case rates are dropping steadily. At the current rate, the county could reach the threshold that starts the two-week countdown for ending mask mandates by early March. According to Los Angeles County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer, the county's mask rule will not be lifted until the county's virus-transmission rate falls to the "moderate" level as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for two straight weeks, or until COVID vaccines have been available to children under 5 years old for eight weeks.

Vaccines for children under age 5 could potentially be approved by the end of the month, Ferrer said.

According to state figures, there were 2,597 COVID-positive patients in local hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 2,702 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 528 were being treated in intensive care, a drop from 547 a day earlier.

Hospital figures have been steadily dropping, and if the trend continues, the number could fall below 2,500 in the next day or two. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said if the number stays below 2,500 for two consecutive weeks, the county will lift its mask mandate for outdoor "mega-events" and outdoors at schools and childcare centers.

The indoor masking mandate, however, will remain in place until much stricter criteria are met. The county won't drop indoor masking policies until transmission rates fall below the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "moderate" level defined by less than 50 per 100,000 residents. Currently, Los Angeles County is recording nearly 800 new cases per 100,000 residents. But that transmission rate is dropping dramatically, and it could reach the moderal rate within weeks.

Masking will remain a requirement until at least March, but more likely at least April.

“I will say unequivocally that we should not be lifting the masking mandate when we’re reporting thousands and thousands of new cases every day. That doesn’t make sense to us here at Public Health,” Ferrer told the Los Angeles Times.

“From my perspective, there’s no way this is a ‘forever,’” she added. “This has an endpoint. If nothing else, it’s eight weeks after there’s approval of an early child vaccine, but I think we’re going to get there a lot faster if we continue with the decline. The issue is, the decline continues if the protections are in place that really help us limit transmission. And when we remove a lot of those, as we’ve seen in the past, we tend to see our numbers go back up.”

The county is so far sticking to its criteria, despite criticism by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger this week that the criteria was too stringent, and "not even realistic." She said the county should align with the state to lessen confusion among residents.

The county on Wednesday reported another 103 COVID-related deaths, raising the overall death toll to 29,609. Another 5,100 new cases were also confirmed, giving the county a pandemic total of 2,740,700.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5% as of Wednesday, a rate that has been holding steady each day this week.

The county Department of Public Health also reported continued drops in infection rates among students and staff at schools. For the week ending Feb. 4, the testing-positive rate fell to 2.6% for schools, down from 4.4% a week earlier.

"The decline in positive tests and test positivity suggests that schools continue to successfully implement recommended strategies that limit spread, such as screening and response testing, ensuring compliance with isolation and quarantine requirements, following recommended infection control guidelines, and as required by the state, wearing well-fitting masks," Ferrer said in a statement Wednesday. "As always, we are grateful for the hard work of school superintendents, labor partners and staff, parents and students to implement these strategies that promote safety at schools and help us move closer to our post-surge phase and less transmission."

