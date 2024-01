EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare delivered El Paso’s first baby of 2024 on Monday morning, Jan. 1.

Las Palmas says baby Penelope was born right at 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 18.25 inches long.

Photo: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare

Penelope’s mom says “she’s already the star of the show.”

