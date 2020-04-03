LA's skies are smog-free and Venice's canals are clear. Photos show how nature has returned to cities shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herds of mountain goats that normally live outside Llandudno, Wales, have taken over while the town's human residents are staying indoors.

Social distancing might not just slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — it might also give the environment a break from the pollution of modern life.

Cities across the globe have reported reductions in air pollution as daily life has come to a grinding halt because of the pandemic. Governments around the world have asked people to practice social distancing (or mandated nationwide lockdown measures) to slow its spread.

Skies are free of smog in some parts of China ...

... and in Los Angeles.

The typical smog-filled LA skyline.

Italy's air quality has also improved.

An empty street in Rome, Italy.

So has the air quality in major cities like New York City, Seattle, and San Franciso as shelter-in-place orders have dramatically reduced car travel.

New York City

With less boat traffic, the water in Venice's canals is clear instead of its usual murky green color.

venice canals clear coronavirus

You can see straight to the bottom, and fish have returned to some parts.

A view shows clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal on March 17, 2020 as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country's lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis.