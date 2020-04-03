LA's skies are smog-free and Venice's canals are clear. Photos show how nature has returned to cities shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
- Aside from slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, social distancing has had the unintended side effect of reducing pollution and replenishing wildlife across the globe.
- Several cities have seen a reduction in air pollution, while mountain goats overran one Welsh town as people stay indoors.
- The coronavirus has infected over 926,000 and killed more than 46,400, including more than 4,000 Americans and over 13,000 Italians.
Social distancing might not just slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — it might also give the environment a break from the pollution of modern life.
Cities across the globe have reported reductions in air pollution as daily life has come to a grinding halt because of the pandemic. Governments around the world have asked people to practice social distancing (or mandated nationwide lockdown measures) to slow its spread.
Keep reading to see how urban environments have changed amid the coronavirus crisis.
Skies are free of smog in some parts of China ...
NASA
... and in Los Angeles.
Shutterstock/J Dennis
—Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) March 26, 2020
Italy's air quality has also improved.
Alberto Lingria/Reuters
So has the air quality in major cities like New York City, Seattle, and San Franciso as shelter-in-place orders have dramatically reduced car travel.
With less boat traffic, the water in Venice's canals is clear instead of its usual murky green color.
REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
You can see straight to the bottom, and fish have returned to some parts.
ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images
Goats roamed the streets, sunbathed on the grounds of a church, nibbled hedges, and trespassed through a few gardens in one Welsh town as human pedestrians stayed home to practice social distancing.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Wild turkeys were spotted having some fun on a closed elementary school playground in California.
—Charlotte Simmonds (@CharSimmonds) March 20, 2020
Deer have been spotted hanging out in streets and subway stations in Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
And Barcelona residents say they have seen wild boars wander their streets.
REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
—Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 19, 2020
