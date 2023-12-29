Las Vegas air passengers shatter record with a month still to go in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a month still to go in 2023, the record for passengers using the Las Vegas airport in a single year has been shattered, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Harry Reid International Airport served 4.8 million passengers in November, pushing the total for 2023 to 52.8 million. The previous record was set last year, when 52.6 million passengers flew in or out of the airport.

That makes 2023 the busiest year in the airport’s history. Through the end of November, airport passenger traffic was up 9.4% for the year. Compared to November 2022, there were 6.1% more passengers flying this year.

Director of Aviation Rosemary Vasiliadis issued a statement using the familiar designator “LAS,” the code for Reid Airport issued by the International Air Transport Association:

With 4.8 million passengers during the month of November, Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has already broken the previous annual record set in 2022. LAS connects the world to Las Vegas, whether that be for work, vacation, visiting loved ones, or attending a sporting or special event. While we will not have a final 2023 total until next month, the LAS team is already focused on a busy start to 2024. In the coming weeks our community will be hosting CES, and other major conventions, all the while preparing to host the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas’ history. Rosemary Vasiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation

Southwest Airlines continues to dominate, carrying 1.8 million passengers in and out of Las Vegas in November, and 19 million so far through the end of November. That’s more than twice the number carried by the next-biggest carrier. The top five carriers at Reid Airport are Southwest, Spirit, Delta, United and American.

The record came as other economic indicators for the tourism economy were released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

LVCVA announced a new record for average hotel rates, which hit $249 in November — and $270 on the Strip as F1 inflated prices.

The Strip’s casinos, which drive the state’s economy, posted their second-highest win of all time at more than $820 million. The state also hit its second-highest win — $1.37 billion.

