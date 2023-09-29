Las Vegas architect outlines plans for One October memorial
Derek Sola with JCJ architecture outlines his plans for Forever One, a permanent One October memorial planned for the Las Vegas Strip.
Derek Sola with JCJ architecture outlines his plans for Forever One, a permanent One October memorial planned for the Las Vegas Strip.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
The metal drummer also addresses homophobia — and hypocrisy — within the increasingly conservative rock community.
The rapper-turned-restaurateur on supporting fellow Black foodies and making new music: "I'm one of the coolest artists out here."
2024 Honda Prologue features, estimated range and some power details all revealed ahead of its launch early next year.
The Federal Trade Commission said it will revive its attempt to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard in an adjudicative process.
At a high level, it's a data platform architecture that allows users to access data without transferring it to one of two places: a data lake, or a centralized repository for storing data at scale; or a data warehouse, an enterprise system used for analyzing data from multiple sources. At least, that's the assertion of Zhamak Dehghani, the founder of Nextdata, a startup creating a "data-mesh-native" platform to build and share what Dehghani describes as "data products." For one, some data mesh vendors are getting VC attention -- including (but not limited to) Nextdata.
"America's Got Talent" goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.
Saregama has acquired a 51.82% stake in the digital entertainment startup Pocket Aces as the oldest Indian music label makes a deeper push into videos. Saregama is paying about $20 million for the 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million into the startup, the Kolkata-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The music label plans to expand its stake in the startup and has deferred the future pricing to completion of certain metrics, it said.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.
The global event offered plenty of examples of why the association might benefit from another injection of fresh ideas and concepts.
Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs, just in time for football season.
When you think about collaborative design tools, chances are you immediately start thinking about Figma, the popular design tool that Adobe wants to acquire for $20 billion (by the way, that acquisition is still pending regulatory approval). A relatively new French startup called Rayon wants to apply the Figma formula to another sector — the architecture, engineering and construction industries. Founded in 2021, Rayon first raised a $1.9 million pre-seed funding round (€1.75 million).
Get ready, it's time for the 35th season of 'The Amazing Race.'
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.