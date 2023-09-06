Las Vegas Artist Launches One-Night-Only Exhibit: Jackson Street Project
The Jackson Street Project is a series of thirty large-scale sculptures all created using the rusty and mangled rebar from Jackson Street on the Historic Westside.
The "Flowers" singer isn't touring for now, but she's found another other way to connect with her fans.
Automotive data website ISeeCars analyzed used car pricing of 6.5 million vehicles to determine the most and least expensive cities for buying a used car.
“I would die to be able to travel that much,” one commenter wrote in response to her complaints.
A busy day at the courthouse was avoided in Atlanta as a civil case against the Trump Organization moves forward in New York.
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
Teachers, hairdressers and nurses swear by these 'marshmallow clouds of joy' to keep their feet comfy.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has probably saved countless lives.'
Matter, a GV-backed read-it-later app that competes broadly with apps like Pocket and Instapaper, though with more of a focus on reading recommendations, is today launching a new way to use its app. The company this morning is debuting "Readable Podcasts," a feature that will let you save favorite podcasts and transcribe their audio to text. As you listen to the podcast, the audio transcript and text are kept in sync so you can seamlessly switch back and forth between listening and reading.
Sonos just announced the Move 2, an update to the portable speaker it first released in 2019. In addition to an improved speaker array, it has double the battery life of the original.
The 98-inch model will likely come in close to $10,000.
China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours. The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple's public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.
Duolingo is best known for its language learning app, but it recently branched into teaching math and will soon offer music lessons.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
EY economists called China's slowdown a "top risk" for the US economy, saying a "China growth scare" could result in tighter financial conditions.
TikTok has started migrating its European users' data to its long-promised center in Ireland.
Ultimate Ears has just launched its new UE Epicboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $350.
This Amazon bestseller has over 132,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!
One of these formerly celebrated filmmakers has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
The Attorneys General in all 50 U.S. states, plus 4 territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.