Las Vegas Artist Launches One-Night-Only Exhibit: Jackson Street Project

TechCrunch

Matter, a GV-backed read-it-later app that competes broadly with apps like Pocket and Instapaper, though with more of a focus on reading recommendations, is today launching a new way to use its app. The company this morning is debuting "Readable Podcasts," a feature that will let you save favorite podcasts and transcribe their audio to text. As you listen to the podcast, the audio transcript and text are kept in sync so you can seamlessly switch back and forth between listening and reading.