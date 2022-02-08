Las Vegas bartender robbed at gunpoint was forced to repay bosses for stolen money, lawsuit says

A Las Vegas bartender was robbed at gunpoint and then forced to repay his company for the stolen money, according to a lawsuit filed by the employee.

Edward Parker was working at The Lodge Hualapai in the early morning hours of Dec. 4 of 2020 when a gunman entered, ordered him "to kneel on the ground and put his hands behind his head while the armed assailant took all the money that was at the bar," according to a Clark County civil complaint filed last week.

Edward Parker. (Courtesy Sam & Ash)

"Edward was terrified during the ordeal and feared for his life" as the gunman got away with $3,937.35, the lawsuit said.

His bosses then presented Parker a "repayment form" and, worried he'd be fired, the bartender signed it, the lawsuit claimed.

His paycheck was allegedly docked $300 at a time before the near-$4,000 debt was paid off by the end of June last year.

Despite being forced into the repayment plan and suffering "panic attacks" and "major anxiety," Parker kept working, the lawsuit said.

In July he was demoted to "extra board" status — meaning he'd only be used for on-call work — and has never been asked to work there again, according to the lawsuit.

Two people were eventually arrested in connection to the robbery and "there is no evidence whatsoever that Edward knew these individuals or had anything to do with their actions" on Dec. 4, 2020, the suit said.

A Las Vegas police spokesman could not immediately confirm that an arrest was made in that robbery.

A lawyer and other representatives for Lodge Hualapai could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.