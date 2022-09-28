Las Vegas bomber serving life sentence escapes from prison

A man who killed a hot dog vendor with a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup on the Las Vegas Strip in 2007 is on the run after escaping prison.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was sentenced in 2010 to life in prison, was reported missing during headcount at the medium-security Southern Desert Correctional Center at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

But Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office was told that 42-year-old Duarte-Herrera had been missing since “early in the weekend.”

“This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in a statement. “My office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible. This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.”

It’s unclear how Duarte-Herrera was able to escape or if he had any help. A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News Wednesday.

Duarte-Herrera and his co-defendant, Omar Rueda-Denvers, planted a pipe bomb on top of a car in the Luxor parking garage, planning to hurt the latter’s ex-girlfriend, Caren Chali, and her new boyfriend, 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who died in the explosion.

Chali, the mother of Rueda-Denvers’ then-3-year-old daughter, was uninjured.

Rueda-Denvers, 47, is serving a life sentence at a different Nevada prison.

Duarte-Herrera is listed at 5-foot-4″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.