How has Las Vegas changed since reopening? 5 things that are different since the pandemic

A post-vaccination trip to fabulous Las Vegas might seem like a great way to celebrate a return to a more regular life, but don't leave your planning to chance.

While much is relatively back to normal, if it's been a hot minute since you've been there, you'll likely notice ways the pandemic is still affecting the city.

Restaurants, hotels and casinos are open. Shows and performer residencies are back. But just like everywhere else, staff shortages might affect what services are available or how quickly you can get an Uber or Lyft.

Here are five things to know when planning your next Las Vegas trip.

On masks: Face masks won't be required for Las Vegas tourists, despite COVID delta variant concerns

Las Vegas has reopened: Here are the hottest things to do, places to stay this summer and fall

Face masks required for employees, optional for guests

COVID-19 cases are rising in the state, and the Southern Nevada Health District recently issued an advisory recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated people "wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated."

Following that move, the Clark County Commission, whose jurisdiction includes the Las Vegas Strip, voted on July 20 to require employees to wear masks when indoors.

The #ClarkCounty Commission has voted to require mask use for employees when indoors in public spaces at their place of work. This requirement is all people, regardless of vaccination status. This goes into effect tomorrow at midnight and continues through Aug 17. #Vegas #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GXEogOUsZ2 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 21, 2021

It also required venues where more than 250 people gather to submit to the commission plans to help stem the spread of the virus.

Story continues

The employee mask mandate expires on Aug. 17. Masks are optional for guests.

Reducing litter: How a Las Vegas hotel is recycling disposable face masks

Las Vegas parking fees are back

It was good while it lasted. Many of the resorts that waived parking fees to attract gamblers, diners, showgoers and overnight guests have reinstated those fees.

Resorts that don't charge fees for self-parking include:

At the Cosmopolitan, registered guests and members of the rewards program at the Sterling status level get complimentary self-parking.

'We're gonna probably cry': What Vegas shows reopening means to performers

Uber and Lyft may be hard to find

Like just about everywhere, Uber and Lyft rides are in short supply. When you do find one, the wait may be longer and the price may be higher than the last time you visited Las Vegas. Rental cars are also in high demand and thus expensive.

Take these factors into account when planning your transportation from the airport as well as the location of your hotel.

The Las Vegas monorail has reopened. It connects the hotels along the Strip with seven stops running from the MGM Grand to the Sahara. A one-day unlimited pass costs $13. Buy tickets at https://www.lvmonorail.com/ticket-information.

'I marinated in Fort Lauderdale for 45 minutes: Uber, Lyft shortages leave travelers frustrated and waiting

A $750 car rental for three days? Don't wait to book a rental car and other tips to avoid sticker shock

Make dinner reservations

Don't expect to walk up and get a table. Some restaurants are still doing reservations only. Some are short staffed and limiting capacity. Popular new spots like the supper club Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, which just opened, are booked weeks in advance.

If there's somewhere special you have your heart set on dining, make sure to reserve a table.

'Roaring back': How Las Vegas' famed restaurant scene has prepared for reopening

Las Vegas buffets are back – but not all of them

When it opened, Cosmopolitan's Wicked Spoon shook up the Vegas buffet scene by offering gourmet small plates.

Predictions that the pandemic might kill off Vegas' famous all-you-can-eat buffets proved false. Several beloved buffets have reopened with new features like roaming dim sum carts and small plates. These Las Vegas buffets were back in service as of July 21:

You can connect with Arizona Republic Consumer Travel Reporter Melissa Yeager through email at melissa.yeager@azcentral.com. You can also follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Las Vegas hotel, mask, buffet changes: What's different amid COVID?