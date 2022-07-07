Las Vegas considers implementing curfew after recent shootings

Officials in Las Vegas are mulling a curfew for those under the age of 21 following recent shootings and gun violence in the downtown area.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the potential curfew in a series of tweets on Tuesday, the day after a man was shot right outside the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Vegas early Monday morning, Fox5 reported. Authorities said a fight broke out between two people, one of whom fired a gun at the other.

Goodman said she has already discussed the matter with with downtown Las Vegas property owners and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“We’re all in agreement there is no tolerance for violence/crime,” she tweeted. “[The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] and our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence. Our City Attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21.”

Goodman’s announcement also comes weeks after a June 19 shooting on Fremont Street, which left one person dead. The victim has since been identified as 23-year-old Raymond Renova. According to authorities, two people got into a fight at a casino that later spilled into the Fremont Experience area and escalated into gunfire.

The LVMDP arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the deadly violence.