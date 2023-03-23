Las Vegas cops get last laugh after cackling shoplifter brags she'll 'never' be caught

A Las Vegas shoplifter was caught on video bragging she'd never be caught and laughing as she brazenly snatched items off store shelves – but soon got busted by city police.

"They’ll never catch me," the woman said while stealing from a convenience store on South Las Vegas Boulevard in January, the video shows.

The woman could also be heard laughing as she walked away.

The video helped identify 51-year-old Nicole Waters as the suspect after it was posted online by the department, police said.

LAS VEGAS MAN ALLEGEDLY CARJACKED AND KILLED MAN BEFORE MASKING DNA EVIDENCE WITH URINE AND FECES: REPORT

Las Vegas police say Nicole Waters is the woman seen taunting them on social media while shoplifting earlier this month.

In a Wednesday Facebook post , Las Vegas police announced Waters was located on March 16 a few blocks away from the Las Vegas Strip and arrested.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a reminder: don’t steal things," the police department wrote.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUV

Waters was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with burglary of a business and robbery.

KVVU-TV reported that Waters was released on bail and has a court date on March 27.