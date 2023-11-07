Las Vegas Culinary Union preparing signs for strike

TechCrunch

In September, MGM Resorts was hit by a devastating ransomware attack, downing operations at some of its most iconic casino hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Cosmopolitan. MGM declined to pay the attackers’ ransom demand to get its systems and data back. While the MGM cyberattack dominated headlines for weeks, an earlier cyberattack on Caesars Entertainment barely made it into the news.