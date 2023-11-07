Las Vegas Culinary Union preparing signs for strike
The Las Vegas Culinary Union said they are preparing picket signs before the Nov. 10 strike deadline against MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. Jhovani Carrillo reports.
The Las Vegas Culinary Union said they are preparing picket signs before the Nov. 10 strike deadline against MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. Jhovani Carrillo reports.
In September, MGM Resorts was hit by a devastating ransomware attack, downing operations at some of its most iconic casino hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Cosmopolitan. MGM declined to pay the attackers’ ransom demand to get its systems and data back. While the MGM cyberattack dominated headlines for weeks, an earlier cyberattack on Caesars Entertainment barely made it into the news.
The Las Vegas Raiders have already squandered all the benefits of moving to a new city. Now it's up to Mark Davis to reverse this team's slide.
Williams injured his knee against the Grizzlies Sunday.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the top 15 2023-24 free agents.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
If you've ever wondered how to make a matcha latte at home, this craft matcha powder and bamboo whisk are my secret weapons. It takes me less than five minutes!
Hosting for the holidays? You'll want these in your kitchen, stat.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tesla shares reversed earlier gains in midday trade as the electric vehicle maker revealed Giga Berlin may build its long-awaited cheap EV, while Tesla workers in Germany may be getting a raise as union pressures rise.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Confidence that the Fed is done with rate hikes is still encouraging investors into stocks.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian is scheduled to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
A Parkinson’s patient can now walk 6km (3.7 miles) thanks to an implant targeting the spinal cord. The man, 62-year-old “Marc” from Bordeaux, France, developed severe mobility impairments from the degenerative disease.
The chic and extremely cozy turtleneck will be your go-to as we transition from fall to winter.
They can be used to keep anything closed — cabinets, closets, even dresser drawers.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
One of these 10 custom-made cars will win the 2023 edition of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and get turned into a 1/64-scale die-cast model.