Las Vegas driver cited for speeding hours before alleged DUI fatal crash: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of driving under the influence, speeding and then crashing into another car, killing a passenger, was reportedly ticketed for driving 94 miles per hour just hours before, documents said.

Police arrested Fahid Amin on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, records showed.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, around 2 p.m., Metro police responded to a car crash on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive in the west valley. Two cars collided near the intersection with one vehicle’s passenger reportedly unconscious, documents said.

A doctor pronounced the woman, identified in documents as Susan Rynas, 80, deceased at the hospital, documents said.

Arriving officers noted “a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from Amin’s person and other signs of impairment,” documents said. Amin did not know where he was coming from or where he was going, police said.

Police determined the car Rynas was traveling in crossed into Amin’s path as he was speeding on Charleston, documents said. Investigators believe Amin was traveling above 70 miles an hour.

While searching Amin’s car, police said they found a Nevada State Police citation written earlier the same day. The officer cited Amin for driving 94 miles per hour in the 65-mile-per-hour zone, police said.

There was no record of the ticket in any Clark County court docket as of Thursday.

During his initial court appearance on Monday, Judge Pro Temp Lauren Diefenbach set Amin’s bail at $50,000. He posted bond Tuesday with a judge ordering him not to drive. A future court date was not scheduled as of Friday.

