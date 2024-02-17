Las Vegas empowerment event aims to inspire next generation of law professionals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The court was in session at Canyon Springs High School as 200 students learned about careers in law from local attorneys and judges. More women and people of color are entering the law field, nationwide and in Nevada, according to the American Bar Association (ABA).

The ABA reported that 39% of lawyers are women, up 5% over the last decade. Likewise, the number of people of color entering the field doubled however, still sits at 21% of the profession.

Organizers of the Empowerment Series – Law like Wes Hall hoped to spur those numbers through a panel discussion. Hall is the founder and CEO of the National Young Men & Women Leadership Initiative Foundation.

“Welcome to the era of change,” he said. “These young ladies and men were a part of that change. All we needed to do was put in front of them what it looks like and they will do the rest.” One guest was Courtney Ketter, who became the first black judge for the North Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2022. He and others shared their journey.

“It inspired me to be a better person and get on my stuff. Like, you’re a senior. Get to it,” Janiyh Black said. “And in law, I’m working on it.”

Senior Evelyn Hicks also attended the empowerment series. “I feel like it has been too long, there should be way more people of color, women especially going into law,” she said.

Panelists shared messages of perseverance and confidence. Attorney Denise Glasgow shared she was the first in her family to go to college, but said to listen to the people who believe in you, because they believe in you for a reason.

Listening to these personal stories helped senior Perla Munoz decide on her career. “I do want to become a lawyer or a judge. I’m leaning more toward judge now because I see how much effort they put into helping people in their community,” she said.

The next leadership conference is March 19th at Canyon Springs High School and a registration page will be added at that time.

2021 numbers from the State Bar of Nevada show 35% of attorneys are female, and about 20% are people of color.

