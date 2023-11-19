Las Vegas entertainment with F1 brings 'whole new experience'
KTNV's Ryan Ketcham spoke to fans at the Fan Zone for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and said F1 in Las Vegas brings a "whole new experience."
KTNV's Ryan Ketcham spoke to fans at the Fan Zone for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and said F1 in Las Vegas brings a "whole new experience."
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Ferrari F1 pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz crossed the line in first and second during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
It’s "lights out" at the start… or better yet “lights on” across the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town.
Nobody believes the practice incident was the fault of Ferrari or Carlos Sainz, but the team and driver will still be penalized.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
Las Vegas will hold a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in over 40 years. Here's a schedule including practice sessions and qualifying.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
RM Sotheby's is auctioning off dozens of performance cars (including a Formula One car) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2023.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, Lego building sets for over 50% off and much, much more.
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $99, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
Mattel has been leveraging its intellectual property to drive higher sales of its toys — leaning on films, TV series, video games, and more.
Kaedin Robinson scored to give Appalachian State the win.
Amazon is running Black Friday discounts on several models of its Echo Show display, including bundles with the Blink Mini camera and Kasa Smart multicolor lightbulb. The devices are 30 to 64 percent off.
The Cricket World Cup final is Sunday. To celebrate, we've attempted to explain the sport.