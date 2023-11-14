Las Vegas family searches for answers days after man killed in stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A family is searching for answers days after a Las Vegas man was found stabbed to death in the west valley by police.

The living room where Anthony Alcala, 33, loved spending time, was filled with family who had gathered to remember him on Monday morning.

“He would be laying here watching a movie,” Stephanie Acala, Anthony’s sister said.

His sister, cousins, mom, and aunt were at his house trying to understand what happened to him.

“It is very cruel what they did to my son,” Cynthia Robles Alcala’s mother expressed.

The stabbing occurred on Saturday morning, in the 400 block of Harvard Street near Decatur Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said dispatchers received a report of a stabbing when first responders arrived at the location, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators believe he was with his girlfriend at the home when an ex-boyfriend entered and allegedly stabbed him. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

“He is a coward, he did what he did to him and ran,” Patty Gonzalez Alcala’s aunt said.

“That was his first time going over, we didn’t know much, we didn’t even know her,” Ramirez said.

Acala’s cousin Desiree Ramirez said the only words to describe Acala’s murder are “cruel, heartless, and senseless.”

While his family awaits answers they say they’ll remember Alcala as the family man he was, and the best dad he could be to his four-year-old son.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continued to investigate the incident however, no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact LVMPD officials at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

