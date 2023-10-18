Las Vegas firefighter facing DUI, hit-and-run charges was ‘extremely uncooperative’ during arrest, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas firefighter accused of causing a hit-and-run crash while under the influence, allegedly told police he would do everything he could to prevent a blood draw, an arrest report said.

Ryan Nimmo, 30, of Las Vegas faces three felony charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. He also faces three misdemeanor charges including failure to maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, false statement to obstruct a public officer and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property, records showed.

Ryan Nimmo, 30, faces a total of six charges after a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash (LVMPD)

On Oct. 15 around 11:30 a.m., Metro officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The witness who called 911 said a large white pick-up truck ran a “steady red light” and hit a red sedan. The truck then attempted to leave the scene but crashed into a tree. The witness told the dispatcher that the driver described as a bald man wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans with white socks and no shoes, got out of the truck and started to run away.

The witness continued to follow the driver as he was running. The witness followed the man into a cul-de-sac where they saw him jump a wall near Warm Springs Road and Bruce Street, police said.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a man matching the description and placed him into handcuffs. The officer who arrested the man reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and said his eyes were glossy and watery, the report said.

The driver was “extremely uncooperative and argumentative” and would not answer any questions officers would ask. The man told officers several times that he was not going to tell them anything and refused to identify himself, police said.

He also refused standard field sobriety tests.

Officers then placed the man under arrest and found his driver’s license in his pocket, identifying him as Nimmo. Officers also found the keys to the white pick-up truck that was involved in the crash in his pocket, the report said.

Las Vegas firefighter accused of DUI, hit-and-run crash; woman critically injured

Nimmo was taken to UMC where he refused all medical attention.

The driver of the red sedan was take to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers then took him to the Clark County Detention Center where he was “uncooperative” with corrections officers and the CCDC nurse.

When officers advised Nimmo that they obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, he told them that he would not allow them to draw his blood and that he was going to do everything he could to not let them draw it, police said.

Nimmo was placed into a restraint chair, where he continued to “aggressively [move] his arm,” to try and stop them from drawing blood, the report said.

Correction officers were eventually able to get Nimmo under control and obtain two blood draws.

Las Vegas firefighter accused of DUI, hit-and-run posts bail, new court date set

Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Las Vegas, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday. Nimmo was hired in Oct. 2016.

According to court records, Nimmo faced DUI-related charges in 2015. He pleaded guilty to failure to maintain lane/improper lane change and the DUI charges were dismissed. He received a misdemeanor sentence which included paying fines.

Court records show Nimmo was released on Tuesday after he posted bail. His next court appearance was originally scheduled for Oct. 19 but has been rescheduled to Feb. 22, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.