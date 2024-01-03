Will Las Vegas grand jury indict former pro-basketball player, sex worker for murder?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused in three separate criminal cases in Las Vegas appeared in court on Wednesday. Sakari Harnden, 19, faces murder, kidnapping and theft charges. Harnden’s appearance in court was related to the theft charge. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Ann Zimmerman said the Clark County District Attorney’s office indicated the case would go to the grand jury by February and rescheduled a hearing for the theft charge.

“This case is serious, but not nearly as serious as the other two,” Zimmerman said.

Harnden and her co-defendant in the kidnapping and murder cases, Chance Comanche, 27, are accused of killing Marayna Rodgers, 23, on Dec. 6.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

Harnden and Rodgers were both sex workers, according to an arrest report. Rodgers had thought she and Harnden were going on a “double date” to sell sex, but instead, Comanche had pretended to be a client, police said.

G League player and girlfriend are arrested in killing of woman found dead near Las Vegas

The theft charge stems from a stolen Rolex, according to an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. The Las Vegas Metro police department’s team took her into custody at Henderson Hospital on Dec. 13. She had two bags, one of them with miscellaneous jewelry including two Rolex watches, police stated. One of the watches had been reported stolen out of Seattle in February of 2023. The alleged victim reported to the Seattle Police Department that the Rolex, worth $15,000 was stolen from his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Suspect in woman’s Las Vegas kidnapping, murder appears in court for theft charge involving stolen Rolex watch

“It is common for sex workers to be in possession of high-value items such as jewelry and watches, which often portray status,” the report stated. “It is common for these high-value items to be stolen.”

Comanche most recently played for the NBA G-League Stockton Kings, but was released on Dec. 15.

Police said that they uncovered messages dating back to Dec. 1 on the communication application Telegram between Comanche and Harnden planning the kidnapping and murder of Rodgers.

On the night of Dec. 5, Comanche’s team played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

Comanche confessed, according to police. He described how the alleged murder was committed when they were parked in a cul-de-sac near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road in Henderson. Comanche said he was strangling Rodgers with a cord while Harnden joined in and began choking her with her hands, according to an arrest report.

Police said Comanche told them where to locate the remains of Rodgers.

Detectives identified a possible motive. Harden allegedly implicated a man identified as her boyfriend in a double murder in California, according to an arrest report. The boyfriend was in custody for the murder in San Joaquin County jail, police said.

Former NBA player, woman’s alleged murder plot connected to California double murder

“Sakari was upset at Marayna for telling other people that Sakari had implicated her boyfriend in the murder,” the arrest report stated.

Comanche was arrested in Sacramento County and then extradited to Nevada. On Tuesday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days.

Comanche and Harnden are both scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 8. Both are being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail and declined the 8 News Now Investigators’ requests for an interview.

Comanche’s attorney, Gary Guymon indicated that he would like to reserve the right to argue for bail.

Harnden is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.