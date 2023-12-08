Las Vegas gunman a struggling academic: police

STORY: The gunman who shot dead three professors and wounded a fourth at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was a financially struggling academic, according to police.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed the gunman’s identity on Thursday.

“Our suspect is identified as 67-year-old Anthony James Polito. He lived in Henderson, Nevada.”

Polito, a semi-retired business professor, was facing eviction from his home.

Investigators say he was denied employment by several higher education institutions in the state.

He shot four people on Wednesday inside Beam Hall, the campus building that houses UNLV's business school.

All four were faculty members.

Polito had also apparently prepared a “target list” of people at both UNLV and a Greenville, North Carolina university where he once taught.

But none of the individuals on the list became a victim, and authorities have contacted most of them to make sure they were safe.

Separately, he’d also mailed nearly two dozen suspicious letters.

“Our detectives learned prior to the shooting, the suspect had earlier visited a Henderson Post office and sent 22 letters to various university personnel across the country, with no return address.”

Police say Polito legally purchased in 2022 the Taurus 9mm handgun he used in the shooting. He had carried 150 rounds of ammunition with him.

Authorities are still unclear about his precise motive for the rampage though it seemed students were not the primary target.