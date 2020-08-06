Las Vegas hotel-casino faces complaint for allegedly violating social distance policies

LAS VEGAS – A resort on The Strip is now facing a regulatory complaint alleging the hotel-casino violated social distancing policies.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed the complaint against Sahara Las Vegas Wednesday, signaling the first time a property on The Strip has faced such regulatory backlash for failing to follow Nevada’s COVID-19 safety regulations.

Nevada's casinos reopened June 4 under new restrictions, including reduced occupancy, more space between gamblers and severely curtailed limits for meeting and convention spaces.

The complaint against Sahara outlines two counts. One alleges the resort hosted a July 23 lunch event attended by an estimated 135 people. Nevada’s coronavirus mandates only allow gatherings with a maximum of 50 people.

The other alleges the hotel-casino allowed casino gamblers to break social distancing rules at craps and blackjack tables on June 16.

In a statement, a Sahara Las Vegas spokesman said the resort immediately corrected the conditions outlined in the complaint.

“We take our duties as a licensed gaming operator very seriously and work continuously to adhere to the health and safety standards set forth by the Governor and Nevada Gaming Commission,” the statement said.

The USA TODAY Network asked Nevada Gaming Control Board spokesman Michael Lawton whether Sahara will face a fine. The board does not comment on pending disciplinary matters, he said in an email.

