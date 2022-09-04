Las Vegas investigative reporter found fatally stabbed outside home

Las Vegas (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Award-winning Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found fatally stabbed outside his home on Saturday morning, according to local media and police reports.

The Review-Journal reported that police responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found German, 69, dead outside his home with stab wounds. Police believed German was in an altercation before the stabbing, and that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police were searching for a suspect on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

German was previously a longtime columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime, according to his biography. He joined the Review-Journal in 2010, where his investigative work spanned stories on organized crime, political corruption and government failures.

He was the author of a 2001 organized-crime book, "Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” and was the writer and host for the second season of the Review-Journal's true-crime podcast “Mobbed Up: the Fight for Vegas."

German's colleagues flooded social media to remember his work and presence in the newsroom.

"Mourning my gifted friend and colleague," Rhonda Prast, the paper's assistant managing editor for investigations and engagement, wrote on Twitter. "So proud to have worked with you for the past 3 years on the I-team. A huge loss for me and #LasVegas."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.