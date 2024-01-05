Las Vegas judge orders attacker back to court ‘by any and all means necessary’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas judge attacked in court Wednesday has ordered the man who lunged over her bench, injuring her and several staff, to appear before her Monday “by any and all means necessary,” court documents said.

NEW: Video shows man charging at Las Vegas judge before attack

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

Holthus was about to deny Redden’s probation request when Redden ran up to her, jumped over the bench, and attacked her, video shared with the 8 News Now Investigators showed. Several other people then fought with Redden before throwing him to the ground.

Video shared with the 8 News Now Investigators shows several minutes of chaos after a man jumped a judge’s bench, attacking her. (KLAS)

After leaping over the bench, Redden allegedly slammed Holthus’ head against a wall, struck her once on the head, and pulled some hair out of her head, documents said. She then hid under her desk “balled up covering her face.” The ensuing struggle lasted several minutes.

Holthus’ marshal, identified as Shane Brandon, received 25 stitches to a gash on his face, documents said. Brandon was preparing to handcuff Redden at the time. He also dislocated his shoulder.

Redden also hit and punched a corrections officer who was present in the courtroom, documents said. Holthus’ law clerk, Michael Lasso, was cut several times on his hand in the melee.

Las Vegas Metro police released this booking photo of Deobra Redden, 30, taken after the court attack on Jan. 3, 2024. (LVMPD/KLAS)

After the attack, in a holding cell near the courtroom, Redden reportedly told an officer, “Judge has it out for me,” “Judge is evil,” “I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” documents said. Another officer said Redden asked him if what he did was wrong.

Redden also told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday.

While at the Clark County Detention Center, Redden allegedly spit in a corrections officer’s face, police said. Chief Judge Jerry Wiese said Holthus returned to work Thursday.

Holthus was also working Friday, as indicated by the filing of new documents in the initial attempted battery case. The filing Friday ordered officers to bring Redden to court “by any and all means necessary.” Redden could still appear in court via teleconference from jail.

Redden faced 13 charges in connection with Wednesday’s attack in a new court case. A Las Vegas Justice Court judge, not Holthus, will hear bail arguments in that case Tuesday.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported Wednesday, Redden was previously in front of Holthus on charges of malicious destruction of property. Records show he served prison time on a domestic battery charge for a year, starting in 2021. In that case, a different judge sentenced Redden to prison for a term of 12-30 months. A board granted Redden parole in 2022.

