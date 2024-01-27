Las Vegas law enforcement, leaders discuss human trafficking risk ahead of Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we inch closer to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, local organizations joined law enforcement and city leaders Friday to discuss the risks of human trafficking and give people tools to protect themselves.

With any event as big as the Super Bowl, comes risk. In November, officers arrested more than 70 people and identified around 200 victims during the Formula One race in Las Vegas.

It was an emotional start to an important event at Las Vegas City Hall downtown as advocates gathered for a good cause.

“It’s critical,” CEO and Founder of Juvenile Justice Impact Dr. Susan Feneck said. “It’s critical.”

Nevada ranks in the top ten for states that see the most trafficking, and that risk only rises with the big game coming to town.

Millions around the world become victims every day. According to the U.S. Department of State, an estimated 27.6 million people are victimized at any given time.

“There’s a reason why we are doing this right now, right?” Li Jackson, a founding member of Juvenile Justice Impact, added.

Jackson said she and others involved are trying to get ahead of things and protect our most vulnerable, especially young people.

“We are making a huge impact with the kids,” she told 8 News Now. “But we do need the city to get behind us and know what’s going on.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s VICE unit has also been working with the Department of Homeland Security and The Nevada Attorney General’s Office to get current victims off the street.

“They have been through traumatic, traumatic instances,” a VICE detective said during Friday’s panel. “What we are doing is preaching when you go out on this call, this is a person that is going to have certain triggers.”

It’s all in an effort to spread the right information and raise awareness to make sure everyone heads into Super Bowl week with the tools to stay safe.

“We start looking the other way if we are misinformed,” another member of Friday’s panel said. “About what human trafficking really looks like.”

Las Vegas Metro Police is also partnering with the National Football League to crack down on trafficking ahead of Super Bowl 58.

8 News Now spoke with members of Nevada Child Seekers earlier this month about efforts to get vulnerable children and teenagers off the streets ahead of the event. For more on that, click here.

If you are a victim of trafficking or know anyone else who needs help, call the National Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or visit this website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.