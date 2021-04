Reuters

The Arizona Coyotes hope to carry the momentum of a strong finish in Friday's 7-4 loss to Vegas into Sunday afternoon's rematch with the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Arizona fell behind 4-0 in the first nine minutes, when Vegas had 18 of its season-high 22 first-period shots on goal. The Golden Knights were cruising with a 5-0 lead when Nick Schmaltz scored with just 53 seconds remaining in the second period, the first of three consecutive Coyotes goals over a 4:33 span.