Las Vegas and Los Angeles suspects arrested with stolen vehicles in Victorville

In about 48 hours, suspects from Las Vegas and Los Angeles were arrested in Victorville with stolen vehicles.

In the first incident, Gonzalo Anaya Pelayo, 28, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a gray 2019 Jeep Wrangler, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, a Jeep Wrangler was stolen from a Norco car dealership. Dealership associates tracked the vehicle to the 14600 block of Seventh Street in Victorville, authorities stated.

Norco is located in Riverside County, about 50 miles south of Victorville.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle in a parking lot and observed suspect Pelayo in the driver’s seat.

Pelayo was arrested without incident on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Pelayo was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $30,000.

Car stolen from Hollywood

Victorville sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman from Los Angeles on suspicion of having a vehicle reported stolen from Hollywood.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at about 3:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, deputies received an alert regarding a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Mariposa and Nisqually roads in Victorville.

Deputies located the vehicle, reported stolen from Hollywood, and initiated a traffic stop. They contacted the driver inside the vehicle, who was identified as Los Angeles resident Destiny Desiree Ramirez, 24.

Ramirez was detained without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Besides being suspected of possessing a stolen vehicle, Ramirez also had an outstanding felony warrant for alleged larceny out of Ventura County, sheriff’s officials stated.

She was released on bail by sheriff’s officials in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Anyone with information about either investigation is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Las Vegas, L.A. suspects arrested with stolen cars in Victorville