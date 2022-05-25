Las Vegas man accused of battering grandparents

May 25—New Mexico State Police have arrested a Las Vegas, N.M., man on suspicion of striking his grandparents multiple times at their home.

Anthony Gold, 43, faces two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of battery on a household member, and one count each of residential burglary and criminal damage to the property of a household member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

The grandmother told state police Gold arrived at their home Monday and became confrontational when she refused to allow him to enter.

Gold then pushed his way into the home and started striking the couple, according to the affidavit, before forcing his grandfather to give him a ride.

The grandfather told state police he drove Gold to another family member's home, where Gold stayed for a brief period before leaving.

Meanwhile, the grandmother ran to her neighbor's home to call 911.

During an interview with the couple, state police found and detained Gold, court documents say.

A court hearing is scheduled Thursday to determine the conditions of Gold's release.