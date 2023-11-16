Las Vegas man accused of driving almost twice the speed limit in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces several charges in a suspected DUI crash where he is accused of driving twice the speed limit, according to an arrest report.

Sean Cornwall, 49, of Las Vegas faces charges of DUI, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, possession of a dangerous drug, and failure to obey traffic, records showed.

Sean Cornwall (LVMPD)

On Nov.12 around 3:10 a.m., Metro police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man unrestrained and not responsive in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers then found a man, later identified as Cornwall, who told officers that he was the driver of the Toyota Tundra.

Cornwall refused to answer questions from officers or EMS personnel. Officers then began standardized field sobriety tests however, Cornwall claimed to have injuries and asked for medical attention. Officers then stopped the attempt to conduct the field sobriety tests and took him to a local hospital, the report said.

While at the hospital, officers noticed a “moderate smell of an intoxicating beverage” coming from him as well as watery eyes. The report also said that Cornwall was mumbling his words softly and avoiding eye contact with officers, according to the report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a blood test and arrested Cornwall for suspicion of DUI.

Surveillance footage showed that the Toyota Corolla was stopped at a red light on Flamingo Road at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard. The light then turned green and the Corolla entered the intersection.

As the Corolla entered the intersection, the Toyota Tundra entered the intersection on a red light. The Tundra crashed into the passenger side of the Corolla, causing it to run off the road.

Data from the Tundra showed that it was traveling 62 mph five seconds before the crash. The posted speed limit for this section of Valley View is 35 mph.

The data also showed that Cornwall was pressing on and off the brake and accelerator, which is consistent with someone who “recognizes a signal light changing but decides to attempt to accelerate to make it through,” the report said.

Officers also found three and a half white pills, identified as Acetaminophen Hydrocodone, Bitartrate, in the sipper pocket of his wallet, police said.

Cornwall was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

