Las Vegas man accused of killing ex-wife faces new child sex assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-wife hours after losing to her in court faces new allegations of sexual assault against a child.

This week, a Clark County grand jury voted to indict Roidan Mendoza, 38, on charges of sexual assault against a minor and lewdness with a child, records said. Prosecutors announced the indictment Wednesday.

The indictment indicates Mendoza’s alleged victim was 14 years old at the time.

Last year, the grand jury indicted Mendoza on charges including murder for the August shooting death of Marillorky Tamayo-Cruz, Mendoza’s ex-wife. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that Mendoza filed for divorce last July. Mendoza and his ex-wife were known to get into verbal and physical fights regularly, police said. Records show Mendoza and his ex-wife shared custody of a 2-year-old child.

On the morning of the shooting, Mendoza and Tamayo-Cruz had a court appearance related to their divorce. After the hearing, Tamayo-Cruz went to a family member’s apartment in a 55-and-older community where she told her family she won in court and was going to get the house, a truck and custody of the children, according to an arrest report.

Later in the day, Tamayo-Cruz was sitting on the balcony with others when Mendoza showed up asking for the keys to their other vehicle. Tamayo-Cruz told him that she did not want to give him the car because she had items in it.

The two got into an argument for about a minute before Mendoza started to climb up the balcony. One of the other people on the balcony pushed him down before he got up to the second floor. Mendoza then ran around the building toward the front door. Those on the balcony ran inside to make sure the front door was locked. When they got to the front door they heard banging and what sounded like gunshots, police said. He then kicked in the door and began shooting.

Tamayo-Cruz and her daughter locked themselves in a bedroom. While they were hiding, Mendoza kicked in the bedroom door and shot his ex-wife three times in the head, police said.

Mendoza then left the room and the daughter grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the back. Mendoza then tried to push the blade into her chest but instead cut her hand.

Mendoza left the apartment before officers arrived. Later that day, he showed up at LVMPD’s Records and Fingerprints Bureau where he told police, “I killed my wife,” officers said.

Mendoza remained in custody Wednesday without bail. He was scheduled to return to court Thursday.

