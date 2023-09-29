Las Vegas man accused of shooting at parked car, leaving man hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces several charges including attempted murder after repeatedly shooting at a car, sending one man to the hospital, according to an arrest report.

Jorge Carrillo, 36, of Las Vegas faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, records show.

Jorge Carrillo, 36, of Las Vegas accused of shooting at a parked car, resulting one man being hospitalized. (LVMPD)

On July 16 around 2:30 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received multiple 911 calls stating that someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and Arville Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest next to a parked Kia. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two other men, who both appeared intoxicated, were also at the scene and told police that they had just come home from a night out at the Gold Coast Casino. The driver told police that his two friends were asleep in the car when another vehicle drove up and parked near him, the report said.

As the man was trying to wake up his friends, a man, later identified as Carrillo, got out of the vehicle. Carrillo then walked toward the men and began yelling at them. The driver primarily spoke Spanish, so he did not understand what Carrillo was saying, police said.

Carrillo then pointed the gun at them and began “firing repeatedly” at the car. As the driver of the car ran around to the other side of the car, Carrillo got into his vehicle and left.

A neighbor told police that she saw a woman, two men, and a child outside before the shooting. She said one of the men seemed to be agitated and was yelling. When she opened her window and asked them to quiet down, the men yelled “Come outside and I’ll blast ya.”

Shortly after the interaction, she heard yelling and several gunshots, prompting her to call 911.

Detectives were able to connect Carrillo to a woman who lived at the complex. The woman told police that earlier in the evening, she returned home with Carrillo and another man however, Carrillo was “extremely intoxicated” and had left his handgun on the kitchen counter, police said.

The woman was concerned because she had young children so she took the handgun and put it in a safe in the bedroom, which upset Carrillo, the report said.

As Carrillo became more aggressive, the other man drove him back home. After he was dropped off at home, Carrillo began to call both the woman and the man repeatedly. Carrillo said he was coming back home to “get his belongings.”

When Carrillo got back to the apartment complex, he called the man and told him to bring down his handgun. When the man got downstairs, Carrillo grabbed the gun and started firing at the parked Kia, before leaving the scene, the report said.

Carrillo has several prior arrests for receiving stolen property, illegal narcotic offenses, DUI, and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Carrillo is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.