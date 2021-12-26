Las Vegas man arrested after police find severed head in his truck

A Las Vegas man fleeing police in a stolen truck was eventually stopped, only for the officers to find coolers full of body parts, including a severed head, inside, according to cops.

Eric Holland, 57, was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase when they tried to pull him over on unrelated charges, according to the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released Sunday.

Holland allegedly switched trucks, then was eventually tracked to a nearby apartment complex.

As officers approached, Holland began throwing things, but was taken into custody, according to police.

When officers searched one of the stolen trucks, they found the coolers and the human remains, including the head, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It’s unclear if the remains belonged to one or more victims.

Holland has been charged with using another person’s ID, auto embezzlement of more than $3,500, intent to use a false check and theft of more than $3,500 from outstanding warrants, as well as one charge of open murder, according to the Review-Journal.