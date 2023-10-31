Las Vegas man charged over antisemitic threats to Jewish senator in Nevada

A Nevada man has been charged and accused of leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

John Anthony Miller, of Las Vegas, was arrested Thursday and appeared in federal court Friday in connection with one count of threatening a federal official, the Justice Department said in a news release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.

A screenshot of a video taken of John Anthony Miller on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 18, 2023. (USDC District of Nevada)

According to court documents, Miller, 43, left a series of threatening and antisemitic voicemails at a Nevada senator's office this month that referred to Israel, Palestinians and the West Bank.

According to court documents, one voicemail tied to Miller’s phone number referred to finishing “what Hitler started.”

While the documents do not name the senator, Rosen's office confirmed Monday that the threats were directed against her.

Asked about the threats, Rosen told reporters on Capitol Hill, "I have full faith in our U.S. attorney, Department of Justice that they’ll take care of the situation.

Rosen, Nevada’s only Jewish U.S. senator, added that she'd seen the indictment earlier in the day.

An FBI agent said in court documents that he had also reviewed another voicemail left at the senator’s office last week from an unidentified number that matched Miller’s voice and speech pattern. In that message, the caller threatened the senator’s family.

Miller also appeared at a courthouse in Las Vegas and suggested that he was going to see the lawmaker. When he was denied entry to the courthouse, he began yelling profanities, according to court documents.

A public defender listed for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Rosen has been a prominent voice in the Senate calling for support for Israel in its brutal war with Hamas.

After she traveled to Israel this month, she urged the Senate to approve supplemental defense funding to the country and to quickly confirm Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Rosen also pressed the Defense Department to transfer various unused military assets to Israel.

Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 killed 1,400 people. Ensuing protests called for the Israel's annihilation or for genocide against the Jewish people.

More than 8,000 people, including women and children, have died in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. climbed 388% in the wake of the terrorist attacks this month, compared to the same period last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a group focused on fighting antisemitism and extremism.

Rosen discussed the increase in antisemitism Monday, telling reporters, “This is what Jews all around the world are facing.”

President Joe Biden unveiled new actions Monday to thwart a rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses.

The actions follow the Biden administration's announcement in May about a national strategy to battle antisemitism, which included dozens of new federal actions to strengthen awareness about antisemitism and protect Jewish communities.

