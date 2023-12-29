Las Vegas man charged in sex crime named suspect in shooting that damaged homes, car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old charged in a sex assault case is also suspected of firing nearly three dozen gunshots in a neighborhood, hitting several homes and a car, documents said.

Metro police arrested Matthew Rubio, 19, on Thursday, Dec. 21, in a parking lot near South Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, documents said.

On Dec. 9 around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of dozens of gunshots fired at a home in the far northeast valley near Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Officers found 33 shell casings, adding several other residences and a car were hit with bullets.

Video surveillance from the area showed a man, later identified as Rubio, with a large facial tattoo and gun in his hand, police said. The video shows the man trying to kick open a door, getting into a car, getting out moments later and firing the weapon, officers said.

While investigating Rubio’s alleged involvement in the Dec. 9 shooting, they learned of his reported involvement in another investigation.

In September, a person called Metro police reporting a teenager ran away from home and may be in Las Vegas with Rubio, documents said. The teenager’s age was redacted in court documents, though the charge Rubio faces indicates she was between 14 and 16 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Police were able to contact the teenager and review her phone. During a search, police said they found videos and photos of Rubio and the teenager having sex.

“Amongst the photos and videos located… [detectives] also observed [Rubio] holding multiple firearms near [the teenager] or of her holding firearms,” police said. “Evidence of [the teenager] being with [Rubio] on the days she was reported as a missing juvenile before police located her were also found in the text messages.”

During Rubio’s arrest, police said he had a gun matching the one in the surveillance video from the shooting.

Rubio faces ten felony charges, including attempted home invasion, sexual assault against a child under 16 and child abuse or neglect, records said.

During his initial court appearance on Dec. 22, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set a combined bail amount of $150,000, records said, however, jail records indicated Rubio was being held with no bail as of Thursday.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6.

