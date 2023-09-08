Las Vegas man with criminal history facing several charges after police say he killed man, stole vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing several charges after police say he shot and killed a man, stole a vehicle to leave the scene, and was later found “waving a gun around” while stripping in front of a family’s home, according to an arrest report.

The Homicide

On Sept. 2, at around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road after several calls were made to 911 after a man was shot.

The report stated arriving officers found the victim, identified as Glen Cooper, 48, in the driveway of a home with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Man shot, killed in driveway after argument near Lone Mountain

The owners of the home told police they witnessed the shooting. According to the report, a witness told police that an ex-boyfriend of hers, Parnell Gaines, 46, shot Cooper after an argument took place in front of the home.

The report stated the witness told police she dated Gaines for two to three years, but their relationship ended in April 2023 because Gaines was physically abusive to her and her aunt.

She told police both she and her aunt got protection orders against Gaines, which Gaines “routinely ignored and violated.”

She told police that Gaines would show up at her home and work and “try to rekindle” their relationship.

Parnell Gaines faces several charges after police say he shot and killed a man. (LVMPD)

According to the report, the witness was friends with Cooper and invited him to stay with her when he lost his home.

The witness told police Gaines showed up at a church where she was doing community service and stayed there until she finished. The two drove to the witness’ home, the report stated.

While the witness went inside to change her clothes, she asked Cooper if he would like to join them on a run to the store. He agreed.

Outside, the witness’ aunt approached Gaines where he was sitting in the passenger seat of the car and told him he was not allowed to be at the house because of the protection orders.

According to the report, Gaines called the aunt several derogatory terms for women, at which point, Cooper stepped in, telling Gaines not to talk to her “so disrespectfully.” The report stated that Gaines called Cooper a name then Cooper slapped him.

The report stated that Gaines then pulled out a gun and shot Cooper in the chest. The bullet ended up going through the wall of the home and into the bedroom of the witness’ children.

According to the report, Gaines then threatened to shoot the witness if she did not let him take her vehicle, which he drove away before police arrived. His brother later returned the vehicle to the home while police were on the scene.

The History

According to the arrest report, Gaines was arrested for several domestic violence incidents against the witness and was a person of interest in two additional domestic violence incidents against her aunt.

A records check showed that Gaines was a five-time felon in Nevada for the following offenses:

Robbery, convicted in 1998

Robbery with a deadly weapon, convicted in 1998

Possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell, convicted in 1998

Attempted invasion of a home, convicted in 2016

Carrying a concealed firearm or other deadly weapon, convicted in 2017

The Arrest

On Sept. 4 at around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a home on West Lake Mead Boulevard after a woman said a man was in front of her house, taking off his clothes, and armed with a gun. The report stated she told police she thought he was under the influence of narcotics.

Suspect arrested after man found shot in northwest Las Vegas driveway: police

The woman told police that she and her pre-teen daughter got home from the store when a man, later identified as Gaines, approached them and attempted to grab her twice. She was able to pull away and ran into her home with her daughter.

According to the report, Gaines entered her front yard and began to take off his clothes. He tried to enter her home, kicked her front door, and “waved” his gun around while the woman and her family hid inside.

Police arrived and took Gaines into custody. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $100,000 bail.

Gaines faces the following charges:

Open murder with a deadly weapon

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Grand larceny of a motorized vehicle

Assault domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon

Owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.