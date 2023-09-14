Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting vehicle containing toddler: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot at a vehicle that had five passengers, including a toddler, police documents said.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 at around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Cleopatra Avenue near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard after a witness called 911 to report hearing three gunshots.

A second 911 call reported a vehicle was shot at several times near the same address, an arrest report stated.

Arriving officers found a white Toyota Corolla with the driver and four passengers, including a toddler who was in the back seat, the report stated. The victims told police they left the apartment complex to go to a convenience store.

On their way home, the victims were driving south on Cleopatra Avenue when they heard gunshots coming from outside, the report stated. They told police they heard three shots hit the vehicle.

The driver sped away from the complex to get “away from the threat,” according to the report.

Based on information from a witness, police surrounded an apartment complex and called out to the occupants of one of the apartments. Officers saw lights inside the apartment turn off just before they attempted to make contact, so they believed someone was home, the report stated.

Police were able to get the people in the unit to leave the apartment peacefully, but because of the ages of those involved, exactly what happened is redacted in the arrest report.

Information in the arrest report alludes to a juvenile being arrested.

While officers were on the scene, a large crowd of neighboring families “slowly formed outside of the crime scene tape,” and “began to shout back and forth,” the report stated.

As detectives attempted to de-escalate the “rising emotions” from the crowd, a witness told police that the person responsible for the shooting was “not in custody, but was standing near the scene.”

The witness identified Londen Clay, 20, and police took him into custody.

Londen Clay faces five attempted murder charges after police say he fired at a vehicle in the northeast valley. (LVMPD)

Clay told police different stories about his location during the shooting, including that he was visiting family on the valley’s west side. He then told police that he heard the gunshots and came out of his apartment to see what happened, directly conflicting with his previous story.

Because he was positively identified by a witness, Clay was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $30,000 bail. If Clay makes bail, he will be required to have electronic monitoring, stay out of trouble, and not have possession of any weapons.

Clay faces the following charges:

5 counts of attempted murder

4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

3 counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle

1 count of child abuse/neglect

5 counts of attempted assault with use of a deadly weapon

Clay’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

