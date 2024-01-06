Las Vegas man hit, killed after crossing road west of Strip
A 60-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a roadway west of the Las Vegas Strip.
A 60-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a roadway west of the Las Vegas Strip.
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
Bedard grabbed his jaw as he skated off the ice.
Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
This moisturizing cream is just the thing for treating dry feet during these cold, harsh winter months.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
This week we talk about the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the year winners, and drive the Toyota Prius Prime, Mercedes GLS 63, and a couple EVs.
The “Mini Takes the States” rally of hundreds of Mini owners in mid-July will embark from Albuquerque, N.M., and finish eight days later in Seattle.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's essentially a toasty blanket you can wear.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.