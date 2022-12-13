Las Vegas man sentenced for shooting Chinatown waiter 11 times

A man who repeatedly shot a restaurant worker in Las Vegas’ Chinatown last year has been sentenced to seven-to-18 years in prison.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was silent at his sentencing hearing on Monday, according to the Associated Press. Last month, he pleaded guilty to felony mayhem and attempted robbery with a weapon, dodging trial with a plea deal that could lead to the dismissal of three other cases against him.

The victim, Chengyan Wang, was deep-cleaning Shanghai Taste in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road when Gaston-Anderson broke in at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2021. He “defiantly” tried to fight the intruder, according to managing partner Joe Muscaglione.

Wang was shot 11 times, seven of which were critical. He took four bullets to the abdomen, one to the shoulder, another through the neck and one to a hand.

Gaston-Anderson was arrested on Dec. 27, 2021. Court records show he is a repeat offender, having been arrested twice for other offenses weeks before the restaurant shooting.

District Judge Joseph Bonaventure sentenced Gaston-Anderson to seven to 18 years in prison. All parties — prosecutors, defense lawyers and Wang — agreed on this decision.

Wang, a Chinese migrant worker, said via an interpreter at the sentencing that the incident still haunts him at night.

“His criminal behavior is very inhuman and he tried to murder me,” Wang told the judge.

Wang told the Las Vegas Review-Journal via an interpreter that he is still undergoing physical therapy.

“Physically, I’m kind of recovered. However, my muscles and my nerves are still in pain, and I still am going through physical therapy right now,” he said.

