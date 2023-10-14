Las Vegas man who stabbed mother nearly 70 times, killing her could serve life in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A son who stabbed his mother nearly 70 times last year, killing her, could serve nearly two decades to life in prison, court documents said.

A trial for Pablo Bonilla, 35, was scheduled to begin on Monday. Bonilla took a plea deal last month on a second-degree murder charge, which could put him in prison for 18 years to life.

Bonilla killed Paula Prado, 74, inside an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, on Sept. 14, 2022.

Bonilla surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained.

A grand jury indicted Bonilla on a murder charge last fall. During the grand jury hearing, a Las Vegas Metro police detective told the panel that Prado had 68 stab wounds. Prado was stabbed “all over her body,” the detective said, including on her face.

Bonilla previously served prison time on charges of coercion, possession of a short-barreled firearm, use of a deadly weapon and attempted burglary, records showed. Booking records indicate he was taken into custody at least 12 times, though some arrests were for skipping court.

Records showed Bonilla’s most-recent prison sentence was on a charge of attempted burglary. Department of Corrections records showed Bonilla began his sentence in July 2020. A spokesperson confirmed the sentence ended in March 2022, less than six months from the date of the September 2022 murder.

A judge scheduled a sentencing date for Nov. 9.

