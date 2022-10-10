Las Vegas Mass Stabbing Suspect Thought Women Were 'Laughing At Him,' Report Says

The Las Vegas mass stabbing suspect went on a deadly spree after he thought a group of women were laughing at him.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is currently behind bars for the unprovoked attack that left two people dead and six others injured.

The incident began after Barrios allegedly approached a group of showgirls on the Las Vegas Strip outside the Wynn Casino, asking for a picture.

#BREAKING: The suspect in today’s stabbings on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. He has been booked into CCDC on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. pic.twitter.com/8UzwgeBKP8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 7, 2022

Barrios allegedly admitted to police he removed a knife from a suitcase in attempt to prove he was a chef. He was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket at the time of the attack. He reportedly became angry after thinking the women were laughing at his attire.

“Barrios started running and looking for groups of people so he could ‘let the anger out,'” the arrest report reveals.

Stabbing Victim Says Suspect Had "Every Intent To Kill"

Surveillance video shows the suspect stabbing multiple victims, including Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Hallet, 47.

One of the surviving victims, Anna Westby, tells ABC News that Barrios had every intent to kill.

“[He] had every intention of killing her [DiGiovanni], killing us,” she told the news outlet from her hospital bed.

Both Westby and DiGiovanni were working as street performers at the time when Barrios approached them asking for a picture with his logo.

“We’re like, ‘that’s not a logo — the logo we were expecting,'” Westby says, adding that the street performers were not laughing at his clothing.

DiGiovanni died from stab wounds to the chest, and Hallett died from stab wounds in the back. The rest of the victims were reportedly chosen at random and included both locals and tourists.

Barrios is being charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.