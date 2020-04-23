Las Vegas mayor wants COVID-19 restrictions lifted, faces widespread national criticism

LAS VEGAS – Despite advice of public health officials to keep businesses closed to fight the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants Sin City reopened as soon as possible.

Her "open now, ask questions later" philosophy has led to national television interviews and drawn attacks from critics contending it's too soon to end the shutdown.

"We are a hospitality state. We depend on service to the customers," Goodman told the USA TODAY Network in an interview Wednesday. "I'm not talking about gaming. I'm talking about people who are out of work. We closed down with no plan of how to reopen, and that has been my plea from the beginning to the governor: Have a plan."

On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said he didn’t have a firm date when businesses can expect to reopen – a process depending on the state’s progress in virus testing and containment criteria set by state and federal health experts.

So far, Nevada has more than 4,000 positive tests for COVID-19 and 172 deaths – figures Sisolak said on Tuesday would likely be far higher had Nevadans not stayed home and practiced social distancing when the outbreak started here in early March.

As mayor, Goodman has no power or jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip, which lies outside city limits in Clark County.

The time to reopen should be now to get the unemployed back to work, Goodman said.

"These people now who are lost, who are out of work, they don't have anyone to pay their rent, their mortgage, or even buy groceries," the mayor said. "They call all the time, 'I need a job, I need to earn money.'"

'Assume everybody is a carrier'

In an interview with MSNBC host Katy Tur, Goodman explained how reopening businesses could work in Nevada.

“Assume everybody is a carrier," Goodman said. "And then you start from an even slate and tell the people what to do. And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if – in fact – (it becomes evident) that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple.”

To the Las Vegas mayor, it should be the choice of the individual whether they enter a restaurant or casino or hotel.

"It's up to us as individuals to make the choice," Goodman said. "Do I want to stay home and quarantine and not go out?"

Comments spark backlash

Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, said reopening too soon would endanger casino workers' lives and called Goodman’s statements “not only foolish and ignorant but insulting to the working families who drive Nevada’s economy.”

“In spite of having no jurisdiction over the casinos comprising the Las Vegas Strip, she suggested sacrificing the health and lives of casino workers as a demented experiment to test the veracity of the disease,” Magnus said.

Elected officials and celebrities also chimed in, with Las Vegas' Ward 1 Councilman Brian Knudsen taking to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn the mayor's stance.

"We all want Las Vegas to reopen," he said, "but I strongly disagree with Mayor Goodman's comments today."

