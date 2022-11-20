Las Vegas metro police searching for sexual assault victims of suspect nabbed in cold case

A few weeks after announcing an arrest in a 42-year-old cold case, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for more people who could have been victimized by the suspect.

On Oct. 31, the agency announced Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice on Dec. 26, 1980.

DiFelice was sexually assaulted before she was killed at her home.

Las Vegas metro police said there is reason to believe Nuttall may have sexually assaulted more people throughout the years and potential victims are being asked to come forward.

LVMPD released more photos of Nuttall showing what he looked like over the years to assist possible victims in their recollection of incidents involving him.

Fox News Digital reported earlier that the cold case was renewed in February 2021 when DiFelice's daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of the murder, called authorities for an update on her case.

Investigators then submitted additional evidence for DNA testing using new technology and a match came back for Nuttall. Police said he was a person of interest in the initial investigation.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is being held without bond. His court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone who may have been assaulted by Nuttall is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by submitting a tip online to Crime Stoppers of Nevada.