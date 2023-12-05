Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans? Which city was just named most fun in the United States.

Las Vegas is the most fun city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2023 ranking.

Move over, Miami. Las Vegas is the most fun city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2023 ranking.

Home to dazzling lights, endless casinos and the new Sphere, the city tops the list for its balance of entertainment and affordability. The personal finance company said that while Vegas isn't the cheapest city to have fun in, it's fairly in the middle between the costs of activities and food.

Sin City, which earned a 71.38 score, is known as a flashy tourist destination with many attractions, 4.5-star or higher restaurants and is the one of the few cities where public drinking is allowed nearly everywhere.

"When it comes to activities, Vegas unsurprisingly has the largest number of casinos in the country. But it’s also renowned for its performers, especially when it comes to music," the report said.

Florida cities hold second and third spots

Orlando, Florida ranks as the second most fun city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2023 ranking.

Orlando, Florida and Miami trail behind Las Vegas as the cities where people can have the most fun in America.

At the No. 2 spot with an overall score of 62.42, Orlando is best known for its amusement parks like Disney World and Universal Studios. It's also a hub for soccer fans, has low nightly rates at 3-star hotel rooms and low average prices for meals, such as pizza and burgers, according to WalletHub.

Miami ranks as the third most fun U.S. city due to its beaches, boat tours and water sports. The city with an overall score of 55.91, is also close to natural spots like the Everglades and over 88% of the city's residents live within half a mile to a park, the report added.

"You also can’t talk about Miami without mentioning its famous sports teams, like the Miami Dolphins, which have helped the city rank as the sixth best for football fans," the report reads.

What are the most fun cities in the U.S.?

These are the top 25 fun U.S. cities (as well their overall score):

#1 - Las Vegas (71.38)

#2 - Orlando, Florida (62.42)

#3 - Miami, FL (55.91)

#4 - Atlanta, GA (55.73)

#5 - San Francisco, CA (53.35)

#6 - New Orleans, LA (52.49)

#7 - Austin, TX (51.60)

#8 - Chicago, IL (50.57)

#9 - Honolulu, HI (49.98)

#10 - New York, NY (49.35)

#11 - Cincinnati, OH (49.22)

#12 - Denver, CO (48.99)

#13 - Portland, OR (48.86)

#14 - St. Louis, MO (48.78)

#15 - Washington, D,C (48.67)

#16 - San Diego, CA (48.33)

#17 - Tampa, FL (47.83)

#18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL (47.40)

#19 - Houston, TX (47.28)

#20 - Los Angeles, CA (47.01)

#21 - Philadelphia, PA (45.35)

#22 - Seattle, WA (44.90)

#23 - Salt Lake City, UT (44.25)

#24 - Pittsburgh, PA (44.24)

#25 - San Antonio, TX (44.12)

For the entire ranking of 182 different U.S. cities, see the full report.

Most expensive US cities: San Diego ranks as number one with LA and Santa Barbara in the top five

Ranking analyzed entertainment, nightlife and costs

Atlanta ranks as the fourth most fun city in the U.S., according to WalletHub's 2023 list.

WalletHub's report compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. The report considered three main aspects including entertainment and recreation, nightlife and costs.

Each of the three aspects were calculated by the 65 relevant metrics that were scored on a 100-point scale. A score of 100 meant the city has the highest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective activities. The report did not consider the surrounding metro area of the 182 cities.

The report also calculated the city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score to finalize the rankings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans, Miami or Vegas? Which US city was named most fun in US.