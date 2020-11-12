Las Vegas mom, 26, accused of killing infant daughters because organs ‘worth a lot’

One-year-old Rose and two-month old Lily were found unresponsive by their father Jaykwon Singleton

A Las Vegas mother has been arrested after her two young daughters were found unresponsive by their father.

Fox News 5 reports that 26-year-old Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was arrested Friday on two counts of open murder. Her partner and the girls’ father, Jaykwon Singleton, came home to find one-year-old Rose and two-month-old Lily dead on top of each other in a bassinet. Singleton called 911 and reported the incident to authorities.

According to law enforcement, Sharp-Jefferson informed him that their daughters’ organs would be worth a lot of money and urged him to keep quiet.

When police asked Sharp-Jefferson about the murders, she said she “saw a movie where people made money on body parts after a person died,” the report said.

Singleton told police he believes Sharp-Jefferson drowned the girls.

“She drowned them…I feel like their mom drowned them or something,” he said, according to Fox News 5.

The couple had been together since 2018 and Singleton described their relationship as normal until recently, when she accused him of cheating on her with his “spirit wife,” according to the news report. He says when he left to visit his grandmother, the children were fine.

In her statement, Sharp-Jefferson claimed not to know Singleton, nor have any children. She said she lived alone and woke up to two dead children in her apartment. She then allegedly took a shower. She says she was “set her up for the death of the two children, who were not hers,” by someone breaking into her home and setting up the children’s things.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that in January of 2017, Sharp Jefferson was arrested on a misdemeanor destruction of property charge which was later dismissed.

News 3 Las Vegas says Judge Karen Bennett-Haron disagreed with the public defender’s request to ban cameras from the courtroom, saying “there is a substantial public interest concern.” The Clark County Coroner’s office has not named an official cause of death for either child.

Sharp-Jefferson is currently being held without bail and will have a hearing on Friday to determine whether or not bail will be set.

