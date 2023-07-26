Las Vegas, N.M., man who livestreamed shooting gets 42 years in prison

Jul. 25—A Las Vegas, N.M., man who killed his girlfriend and her grandfather in 2020 — livestreaming a shot to the woman's head on social media — has pleaded guilty and was sentenced this week to 42 years in prison.

State District Judge Abigail Aragon sentenced Alejandro Alirez, 25, at a hearing Monday, according to a statement from District Attorney Thomas Clayton.

Alirez pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Cristal Cervantes, 34, and Victor Cervantes, 89, and four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer in an agreement with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. He was accused of firing on police who responded to the scene.

His attorney, public defender Todd Farkas, declined to comment Tuesday.

Alirez will be credited for 988 days he spent in jail awaiting resolution of the case, according to a sentencing memo. If he earns the maximum amount of allowable "good time" incentives in prison, he'll be released when he is 60, and then must complete a two-year term of parole.

Cristal Cervantes' uncle Joseph Martinez wrote a letter to the court arguing against the terms of the plea.

"In all honesty this man needs to be put away for life, and if New Mexico had a death sentence. He deserves it," Martinez wrote in the letter. "Your Honor, please re-consider this plea, and give this animal the max."

He predicted Alirez "will get out [and] kill again."

A sentencing memo from defense attorneys says Alirez has suffered from mental illness since his teen years and was involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment several times because of "hallucinations, delusions, anxiety, agitation." He also has been diagnosed with psychotic disorder and schizophrenia, the memo states.

The memo indicates Alirez was "restored to competency" at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas.

Clayton noted Tuesday the legal definition of competency only means a defendant is able to demonstrate understanding of the charges and the roles of court actors such as judges and prosecutors, and an ability to assist their defense attorneys.

"It doesn't mean you are free from mental health issues," Clayton said.

The killings occurred Nov. 8, 2020, at Victor Cervantes' residence on Peggy Lee Lane, according to court records and reports from the time.

San Miguel County sheriff's deputies went to the home after Alirez's mother flagged down a deputy and requested a welfare check, saying her son was "irate with a handgun" and was inside the home with Cristal Cervantes, New Mexico State Police wrote in a arrest warrant affidavit.

"When the Deputies were approaching the residence, they heard gunshots," the affidavit says. "When they realized the gunfire was directed at them, they had to retreat to their units. While they were taking cover at the units, more gunfire was directed at them. A unit was struck by the gunfire. The Deputies believed they were being shot at and were in fear for their safety and lives."

The deputies called for assistance from state police and Las Vegas police, the affidavit says.

During the standoff, officers determined Alirez was livestreaming the event on Facebook, according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office. "The duration of the video was approximately 50 minutes."

Cristal Cervantes can be heard on the video pleading for her life before Alirez shoots her in the face, Clayton said in an interview Tuesday. "It was that cold blooded," he added.

Alirez eventually left the home and turned himself into law enforcement, the arrest warrant affidavit says.

He was taken to the state police office in Las Vegas, where he provided a statement saying he had realized a few weeks earlier his girlfriend was allowing people to come into the home while he was asleep and have sex with him and that multiple children were being molested. He said he needed to save them.

He told police he'd purchased the .45-caliber handgun he used in the killings the week before and had planned to use it to kill his nieces and nephews.

He said he livestreamed the incident on Facebook so people would know what was happening, the affidavit says.

Cristal Cervantes' mother, Wanda Martinez, filed a lawsuit in state District Court — which later was moved to U.S. District Court — alleging the three law enforcement agencies could have saved her daughter's life if they had acted more decisively.

"The unreasonably-casual initial police response was followed by hours of a shapeless and ineffective command structure on the part of three separate polices agencies, characterized by haphazard and chaotic police inaction as Cristal, live and in real-time, remained alive and capable of being rescued," the complaint states.

It adds: "All law enforcement personnel sat and watched as Cristal Cervantes dies before their very eyes, with ample time and opportunity to stop Alirez' heinous criminal activities."

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Gonzales issued orders dismissing the city of Las Vegas and its police officers and New Mexico State Police and its officers as defendants in the civil case last week.

"In this case, we have an exceedingly unfortunate and regrettable violent murder," the judge wrote in his July 20 order dismissing the state defendants.

"The second-guessing of the officers' actions and inactions by those who have suffered egregious loss is understandable," he continued. "However, this Court must apply the general rule that the state is not liable for the violent actions of private individuals because neither the state nor its officers created the danger suffered or increased the vulnerability of the victims to the danger."

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office and its deputies are still defendants in the pending lawsuit.