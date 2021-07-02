Las Vegas, N.M., man charged with arson

Jul. 2—A Las Vegas, N.M., man was arrested Thursday and charged with arson after he was accused of attempting to burn down his father's home Saturday.

Christopher Jason Gurule, 44, was also charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement and traffic citations in an incident Sunday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Las Vegas police responded to a call from a New Mexico Avenue home saying Gurule was attempting to burn it down.

Officers spoke with Cayateno Gurule at the home, who told them he was Christopher Gurule's father. He said his son had arrived at the home asking for a firearm. When he refused to give his son a gun, Cayateno Gurule said, the younger man began pouring gasoline on the outside of the home and tried to ignite it, the affidavit said.

When he saw what his son was doing, Cayateno Gurule said, he and his wife threw rocks at him to keep him from lighting the gasoline. Christopher Gurule then fled in his truck.

Police attempted to pull over a truck that fit the description of Christopher Gurule's, but they were unable to stop him, and he merged onto Intertsate 25 heading north.