Las Vegas, N.M. police chief: Man killed by officers called emergency dispatchers

Jul. 20—A man who was shot and killed by police Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M., after firing on officers, had made the call to emergency dispatchers requesting assistance, the city's police chief said.

Thirty-year-old Jeffrey Scott died from gunshot wounds after a shootout with officers responding to a domestic violence call on Keen Street just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the incident.

Scott fled on foot around the home after the shooting, state police said. Officers said when they found him, he had died from a gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Police Chief Adrian Crespin confirmed Monday that Scott was the person who had made the emergency call.

"We received a call from a man, Scott, who said that his girlfriend was hitting him," Crespin said in an interview.

When dispatchers asked if there were any weapons involved in the incident, Scott told them they "didn't need to know that," the chief said.

The dispatchers could hear arguing in the background of the call between Scott and his girlfriend, Crespin added.

State police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, said it is still investigating whether Scott said anything to officers before firing at them or if officers gave him commands at the scene.

Investigators have yet to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Scott didn't have an extensive criminal history.

He was charged with aggravated assault in 2013 and was released on a conditional discharge, New Mexico court records show. That was the only charge against him listed in the state court system.