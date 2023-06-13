Las Vegas, N.M., school board member arrested on suspicion of harassment

Jun. 12—Robert Duran III, a member of the Las Vegas City Schools Board of Education, was arrested Friday by police in Las Vegas, N.M., on misdemeanor charges of harassment and being a public nuisance.

A statement of probable cause filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court by the Las Vegas Police Department alleges Duran was acting erratically Friday, claiming there were people inside a neighbor's empty vehicle and underneath his home.

He also was suspected of wielding a golf club as he peered into a neighbor's window, behaving as if he were about to break the window, the charging document states.

During his interactions with police, Duran admitted to being under the influence of cocaine, according to the statement of probable cause.

Neither Duran nor officials with the Las Vegas Police Department responded to The New Mexican's requests for comment Monday. Richard Armijo, president of the district's school board, declined to comment on the matter. Other Las Vegas schools board members did not respond to requests for comment.

Following an arraignment Monday afternoon, Duran was released from jail on bond, online jail records show.

Duran, the former president and current secretary of the Las Vegas school board, also faced criminal charges in 2020, when he was accused of aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon following a domestic dispute. Prosecutors ultimately dismissed the case, court records show.