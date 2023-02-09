Las Vegas, N.M., teacher accused of raping Robertson student

Feb. 8—A teacher at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, N.M., faces five fourth-degree felony counts of raping a high school freshman in late 2022.

Leonard Romero, 27, was charged late last week. Las Vegas police Chief Antonio Salazar said Romero was arrested Monday.

His first court appearance was scheduled Wednesday, court records show.

Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent L. Larryssa Archuleta declined to comment on the allegations against Romero or to confirm whether he is still employed by the district.

"We do not comment on an investigation dealing with a personnel matter," she said in a phone message. "It is our obligation to maintain confidentiality during this process."

Salazar said the district was aware of the allegations. His department worked closely with district officials to arrange a forensic interview with the girl after the allegations emerged, raising concerns among school personnel, he added.

"We try to take every case very seriously," Salazar said.

Romero, who began working at Memorial Middle School in August 2021, met the girl when she was an eighth grader and began communicating with her through Snapchat while the two were on ski club trips together, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Friday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

The relationship progressed when the girl became a student at Robertson High School, she told investigators during a forensic interview late last month.

The girl described five alleged sexual encounters with Romero at his home between late September — when she said she met with him after a high school dance — and Christmas Day. In October, Romero warned the girl not to speak with him anymore and asked her to keep their sexual relationship "on the low," she told a forensic interviewer, adding Romero informed her he "could get into a lot of trouble and he could go to prison."

The girl also alleged she and Romero had exchanged several nude photos through Snapchat.

During a Jan. 27 interview with police, Romero said students had obtained his cellphone number from a slip of paper at the front of a bus during a ski trip. The students, including the accuser, would occasionally text him and play iMessage games with him, he said, according to the affidavit. He sometimes would receive friend requests on Snapchat from students but generally declined them, he said, though he admitted he had communicated on Snapchat with the girl who has accused him of initiating a sexual relationship, affidavit says.

Romero told police he had never sent inappropriate or explicit messages to the girl and denied having a sexual relationship with her.

He also said the girl had never been inside his home or his car, according to the affidavit. However, the document says investigators executing a search warrant at his home found several consistencies with the girl's description of the residence.

An attorney listed on court documents as Romero's public defender, Tomas Benavidez, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the charges.